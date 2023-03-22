Chesterfield, Colonial Heights opens housing waitlist

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Social Services in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights will join Virginia Housing to open the Housing Choice Voucher waiting list.

Residents from Chesterfield County and the City of Colonial Heights can apply online between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Applicants are not guaranteed to earn a spot on the waitlist. One hundred applicants will be chosen randomly by lottery to be added to the waitlist.

Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive a confirmation number confirming the submission. This confirmation does not guarantee placement on the waiting list.

Those who apply can check online at noon on Monday, March 27, to see if they have received a spot on the waitlist.

All applicants must apply online. If a person with a disability requires accommodation to apply, please contact the DSS staff for assistance during the opening period.

For more information about the application process, please get in touch with Chesterfield-Colonial Heights DSS staff at 804-717-6832 or visit www.virginiahousing.com.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.