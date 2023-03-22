Your Money with Carlson Financial
Bon Secours opens Community Heath Clinic in Richmond

The new clinic will provide healthcare services for uninsured children and adults in Richmond
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is working to ensure all residents in Richmond can receive the health care they need, regardless of insurance barriers.

A new Bon Secours Community Health Clinic will open in Manchester. The 8,000-square-foot, two-story building located in the 2300 block of Everett Street will provide primary care, chronic disease management, and new behavioral health services to uninsured children and adults in Richmond.

The facility will also become home to the first fixed site of the Bon Secours Care-A-Van, a mobile health clinic serving Richmond’s uninsured community for nearly 30 years.

Similar to the Care-A-Van, the Community Health Clinic will serve both scheduled and same-day call-in appointments.

A Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility will take place on Thursday, March 23, at 10:30 a.m.

