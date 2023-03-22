Your Money with Carlson Financial
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man

Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg(Christiansburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDBJ) - A body was found in West Virginia Wednesday during the search for a Christiansburg man missing since February.

Police in Hardy County, West Virginia confirm the body was found March 22, 2023 in the area where Siegfried Holzer’s vehicle was recovered. The remains have been sent to a medical examiner’s office and police are awaiting positive identification.

Police in Christiansburg and West Virginia have been looking for Holzer, 86 and a former Virginia Tech professor, who left his Christiansburg home February 23 to go to a store, but never returned. After realizing he had not checked in, his family activated a GPS locator on his vehicle and observed it being driven out of the area.

Police helped track the vehicle to Hardy County, West Virginia, where the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office found his vehicle along State Road 55 in Baker, WV. The body was found, a month later, in that vicinity.

