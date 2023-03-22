Bipartisan bill aims to ban federal government from buying drones from countries deemed national security threats such as China

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As concerns about China’s spying capabilities continue to grow, a bipartisan group of senators say it is time to stop doing business with the Chinese in one specific area.

From the spy balloon to TikTok, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said it is time to put an end to China’s capability to spy on us.

“The government of China has decided to be our enemy. All right. So, we should not be buying anything that gives them the ability to surveil us,” said Scott.

That is why Scott and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) have introduced the American Security Drone Act of 2023. The bill would ban the federal government from buying drones from China and other countries that are deemed to be national security threats.

“If you if you want to worry about national security, if you want to worry about your own security, use American products. Don’t use don’t buy Chinese products. Don’t use Chinese apps. Don’t buy Chinese drones,” Scott said.

The General Services Administration, which buys supplies for the federal government, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Neither did the Chinese Embassy.

In a statement, a White House Official said, “We are reviewing the legislation but have been outspoken about the threat posed by certain foreign manufactured UAS.” UAS is an abbreviation for unmanned aircraft systems.

The Drone Act does a lot of things that are already required because of an executive order signed in 2021 by former President Donald Trump. Sen. Scott said he is optimistic his bill will be on President Joe Biden’s desk by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.