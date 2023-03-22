Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight

FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Florida estate.

The order from the three-judge panel was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name.

But the details appear to correspond with a closed-door dispute before a lower court judge over whether M. Evan Corcoran could be forced to provide documents or give grand jury testimony in the Justice Department special counsel probe into whether Trump mishandled top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago.

Last Friday, Beryl Howell, the outgoing chief judge of the U.S. District Court, directed Corcoran to answer additional questions before the grand jury. Though attorney-client privilege shields lawyers from being forced to share details of their conversations with clients before prosecutors, the Justice Department can get around that if it can convince a judge that a lawyer’s services were used by a client in furtherance of a crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video
Irvo Otieno died March 6.
Videos show moments leading up to Otieno’s death
Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees - face...
Grand jury indicts 10 people charged in Otieno’s death
Hull Street and Price Club Roads
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Chesterfield
Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Teen dies after officer-involved shooting in Henrico

Latest News

Cranes and construction workers have started tearing down the old Spring Rock Green Shopping...
Spring Rock Green Shopping Center demolition begins
Two people had to be cut out of the vehicle that overturned.
Two taken to hospital after trapped in car on Hull Street, 288
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
Police: Woman dead after man runs red light in Petersburg
Spam texts increased by 157% in 2022
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022