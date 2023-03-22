Your Money with Carlson Financial
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
By Chad Hedrick, WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – Eli Hill was killed Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball at his home in Kentucky.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the 8-year-old boy grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball, but the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest. Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Eli’s organs were donated, including his heart which his parents describe as a “heart of gold.”

“We know that our most devastated moment is somebody else’s answered prayer. Somebody got a call this morning or last night that there was a heart for them,” Eli’s mother Ashley Hill said. “We are just so proud that somebody else has his heart. And we hope that a little bit of him is carried with them.”

His parents said the grief comes in waves but wanted to share his story as a reminder to other parents to never miss a chance to tell their children they love them.

“Eli was only eight. But in his eight years, he has shined his light so bright,” his mom said. “We’re just so proud of him. We are just so proud of the legacy he’s left behind.”

Final arrangements for Eli have not been finalized.

Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
