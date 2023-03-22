Your Money with Carlson Financial
19-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist died in Chesterfield Wednesday morning after police say it hit an SUV on Hull Street Road.

On March 22, around 9 a.m., police got reports that a motorcycle was recklessly driving and passing vehicles on Hicks Road. Officers later watched the same bike, a 2007 Honda CBR600RR, heading east on Hull Street Road.

An officer went to stop the motorcycle, but instead, it sped off.

About an hour later, the motorcycle hit a 2011 GMC Terrain pulling out of a parking lot on Hull Street Road at the intersection of Price Club Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, identified Thursday as 19-year-old Jason D. Lopez, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

