Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with their needs.(Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Once news broke that prosecutors were going to release the video from the day Irvo Otieno died, our management team at NBC12 has had lengthy discussions about whether or not to air the video. Please know that these are not decisions we take lightly.

After hearing the desires of the Otieno family, we felt sharing this video in its entirety was important for you, as citizens of Central Virginia, to see for yourself what happened the day of his death.

For transparency, the court released hours of footage, so we have edited it down to the critical moments for you to see what transpired between Otieno, the seven Henrico deputies charged in this case, as well as the three employees of Central State Hospital who are also charged.

Seeking the truth and holding officials accountable for their decisions is at the core of what we do. It is our promise to you to always seek the truth in our reporting with balance and transparency.

LIVE COVERAGE:

911 CALL:

911 audio from the day that Irvo Otieno was released.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:

This video contains graphic images and sensitive content that may not be suitable for all viewers.

