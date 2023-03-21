Video shows moments leading up to Otieno’s death
This story contains graphic images and sensitive content that may not be suitable for all viewers.
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the moments that lead up to Irvo Otieno’s death earlier this month at Central State Hospital.
In the video, Henrico sheriff’s deputies and other hospital employees can be seen on top of Otieno after he is led into a room in handcuffs and shackled at the ankles. The video also shows CPR being performed on Otieno.
On Monday, two of the suspects in the case filed a motion to suppress the release of the video. The video, however, was released to members of the media Tuesday morning.
Seven deputies face a second-degree murder charge in Otieno’s death:
- Randy Joseph Boyer
- Dwayne Alan Bramble
- Jermaine Lavar Branch
- Bradley Thomas Disse
- Tabitha Renee Levere
- Brandon Edwards Rodgers
- Kaiyell Dajour Sanders
Three Central State Hospital employees also face second-degree murder charges:
- Darian M. Blackwell,
- Wavie L. Jones
- Sadarius D. Williams
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.