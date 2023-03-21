Video shows moments leading up to Otieno’s death

This story contains graphic images and sensitive content that may not be suitable for all viewers.

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the moments that lead up to Irvo Otieno’s death earlier this month at Central State Hospital.

In the video, Henrico sheriff’s deputies and other hospital employees can be seen on top of Otieno after he is led into a room in handcuffs and shackled at the ankles. The video also shows CPR being performed on Otieno.

On Monday, two of the suspects in the case filed a motion to suppress the release of the video. The video, however, was released to members of the media Tuesday morning.

Virginia State police arrested seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged them with second-degree murder for the death of a Henrico man.

Seven deputies face a second-degree murder charge in Otieno’s death:

Randy Joseph Boyer

Dwayne Alan Bramble

Jermaine Lavar Branch

Bradley Thomas Disse

Tabitha Renee Levere

Brandon Edwards Rodgers

Kaiyell Dajour Sanders

Three hospital employees from Central State Hospital were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's death. (Meherrin River Regional Jail)

Three Central State Hospital employees also face second-degree murder charges:

Darian M. Blackwell,

Wavie L. Jones

Sadarius D. Williams

This is a developing story.

