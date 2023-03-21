Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable after a cold start for the first full day of spring

Big warmup comes Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a cold start, we’ll be mainly dry the rest of the work week with only spotty showers possible tomorrow through Friday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible, especially during the morning. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%) Even with a sprinkle chance, it’s the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty shower in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows near 60, high around 80 (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

