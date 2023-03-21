Spring Rock Green Shopping Center demolition begins

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) -Cranes and construction workers have started tearing down the old Spring Rock Green Shopping Center off Midlothian Turnpike.

The 42-acre site will now be called Springline at District 60. The name pays tribute to a spring located near the site.

Officials announced the new name after taking turns using a crane to tear down the old Spring Rock Green shopping center sign.

The project’s first phase is estimated to cost 210 million dollars and take 2 years to complete.

The new shopping center includes a 6-story mixed-use building, corporate office building, festival-like common area, sports tournament, and entertainment venue.

The other two phases will focus on adding more apartments, a hotel and more entertainment venues.

”Revitalization is such an important part of smart growth it contributes to the county’s mission of reinvesting in existing communities while protecting environmental resources and prompting and promoting the development of a vibrant, thriving economy,” said Mark Miller with the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

The entire project is meant to bridge the development of the Stonebridge shopping center across the street.

”I just want to have that dream one day where someone says, just meet me at District 60. " We’ll figure out what to do when we get there,” said Chesterfield County Administrator Joseph Casey.

Officials expect to have the entire project complete in less than five years.

