Otieno family, attorneys to speak after videos’ release, grand jury hearing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Irvo Otieno’s family and attorney are holding a news conference Tuesday after videos of Otieno’s death were released and the grand jury indicted 10 people on second-degree murder charges.
The 6 p.m. news conference includes Attorney Ben Crump, Attorney Mark Krudys, Henrico NAACP President Terrell Pollard, and National Action Network board member Rev. Dwight C. Jones.
Watch live:
Otieno died March 6 during an in-take process at Central State Hospital. On Tuesday, surveillance videos from that day were released.
In a video released Tuesday moring, Henrico County deputies and hospital employees over top of Otieno at Central State Hospital. The video also shows CPR being administered.
In a video obtained Tuesday afternoon, Otieno can be seen at the Henrico jail and deputies entering his cell before taking him to Central State.
Also on Tuesday, a grand jury indicted the 10 people charged in the case. The seven deputies charges are:
- Randy Joseph Boyer
- Dwayne Alan Bramble
- Jermaine Lavar Branch
- Bradley Thomas Disse
- Tabitha Renee Levere
- Brandon Edwards Rodgers
- Kaiyell Dajour Sanders
The three Central State Hospital employees facing charges are:
- Darian M. Blackwell
- Wavie L. Jones
- Sadarius D. Williams
