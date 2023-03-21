Your Money with Carlson Financial
Otieno family, attorneys to speak after videos’ release, grand jury hearing

Irvo Otieno's family and attorneys held a press conference last week calling on the release of...
Irvo Otieno's family and attorneys held a press conference last week calling on the release of the surveillance video showing his death. They're holding another press conference on Tuesday, March 21.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Irvo Otieno’s family and attorney are holding a news conference Tuesday after videos of Otieno’s death were released and the grand jury indicted 10 people on second-degree murder charges.

The 6 p.m. news conference includes Attorney Ben Crump, Attorney Mark Krudys, Henrico NAACP President Terrell Pollard, and National Action Network board member Rev. Dwight C. Jones.

Watch live:

Otieno died March 6 during an in-take process at Central State Hospital. On Tuesday, surveillance videos from that day were released.

> FULL COVERAGE OF OTIENO'S DEATH

In a video released Tuesday moring, Henrico County deputies and hospital employees over top of Otieno at Central State Hospital. The video also shows CPR being administered.

In a video obtained Tuesday afternoon, Otieno can be seen at the Henrico jail and deputies entering his cell before taking him to Central State.

Also on Tuesday, a grand jury indicted the 10 people charged in the case. The seven deputies charges are:

  • Randy Joseph Boyer
  • Dwayne Alan Bramble
  • Jermaine Lavar Branch
  • Bradley Thomas Disse
  • Tabitha Renee Levere
  • Brandon Edwards Rodgers
  • Kaiyell Dajour Sanders

The three Central State Hospital employees facing charges are:

  • Darian M. Blackwell
  • Wavie L. Jones
  • Sadarius D. Williams

