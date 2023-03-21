Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

News to Know for Tuesday, March 21

The seven sheriff's deputies and three Central State hospital employees charged with...
The seven sheriff's deputies and three Central State hospital employees charged with second-degree murder will go before a Grand Jury today at 9 a.m. for the death of Ivor Otieno.(WWBT)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here’s a look at your top stories for Tuesday, March 21.

Otieno Grand Jury Hearing Begins Today

  • Ten People will go before a Grand Jury at 9 a.m. today for the death of Irvo Otieno on March 6. Seven of those people are Henrico County Deputies, and 3 of them are Central State Hospital employees.

New York Grand Jury to Indict Trump

  • Trump posted online that he expects to be arrested today for alleged hush money given to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. If Indicted, NBC News sources say the Secret Service would accompany former President Trump during initial court appearances and possible surrender.

Abigail Zwerner to appear on Today Show

  • The school teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student will appear on the Today show at 7 a.m. to speak out for the first time since the incident. Abigail Zwerner plans to discuss her recovery and how the traumatic incident has changed her life forever.

Last Day to Register for 9th District Special Election

  • The last day to register for the 9th district special election is today. The election will determine who will take over Congresswoman Jennifer McClellans Senate seat. Democrat Lamont Bagby and Republican Stephan Imholt are on the ballot.

VCU’s Project Gabriel Hosts First Community Forum

  • VCU Project Gabriel will host its first in-person community forum at Martin Luther King Jr. middle school From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The forum will open the floor for a community discussion about memorialization, scholarships and economic programs.

V.D.O.E to accept feedback for History Learning Standards

  • The Virginia Department of Education will be accepting feedback at 7 p.m. at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville about the new standards of learning for history. Registration for those wishing to speak will open at 6:30 p.m.

Sunny after a cold start for the first full day of Spring

  • Today will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Teen dies after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road...
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck
The two defense attorneys who file motions to suppress the videos represented Deputy Kaiyell...
2 suspects trying to stop release of Otieno video
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking publicly for the first time about the death of Irvo...
Virginia’s governor speaks out about the death of Irvo Otieno
Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday

Latest News

VCU’s Project Gabriel Hosts First Community Forum
VCU’s Project Gabriel Hosts First Community Forum
Last Day to Register for 9th District Special Election
Last Day to Register for 9th District Special Election
Otieno Grand Jury Hearing Begins Today
Otieno Grand Jury Hearing Begins Today
Two of the suspects charged filed a motion to not show the video in the grand jury hearing...
Grand jury to determine tomorrow if all ten suspects in Otieno's death will go to trial