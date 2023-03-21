News to Know for Tuesday, March 21

Here’s a look at your top stories for Tuesday, March 21.

Otieno Grand Jury Hearing Begins Today

Ten People will go before a Grand Jury at 9 a.m. today for the death of Irvo Otieno on March 6. Seven of those people are Henrico County Deputies, and 3 of them are Central State Hospital employees.

New York Grand Jury to Indict Trump

Trump posted online that he expects to be arrested today for alleged hush money given to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. If Indicted, NBC News sources say the Secret Service would accompany former President Trump during initial court appearances and possible surrender.

Abigail Zwerner to appear on Today Show

The school teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student will appear on the Today show at 7 a.m. to speak out for the first time since the incident. Abigail Zwerner plans to discuss her recovery and how the traumatic incident has changed her life forever.

Last Day to Register for 9th District Special Election

The last day to register for the 9th district special election is today. The election will determine who will take over Congresswoman Jennifer McClellans Senate seat. Democrat Lamont Bagby and Republican Stephan Imholt are on the ballot.

VCU’s Project Gabriel Hosts First Community Forum

VCU Project Gabriel will host its first in-person community forum at Martin Luther King Jr. middle school From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The forum will open the floor for a community discussion about memorialization, scholarships and economic programs.

V.D.O.E to accept feedback for History Learning Standards

The Virginia Department of Education will be accepting feedback at 7 p.m. at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville about the new standards of learning for history. Registration for those wishing to speak will open at 6:30 p.m.

Sunny after a cold start for the first full day of Spring

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 60s.

