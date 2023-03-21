Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hopewell school employee faces child porn charges

22-year-old Jonathan Estrada of Chesterfield was arrested and charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man, who is a Hopewell Public Schools IT technician, faces several child pornography charges.

Detectives from the Colonial Heights Police department and Virginia State Police have developed a task force in an effort to prevent internet crimes against children.

On Monday, March 20, just after 8 a.m. the task force conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Birdbrook Drive in Chesterfield as a part of an investigation into child exploitation.

22-year-old Jonathan Estrada of Chesterfield was arrested and charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography.

He is now being held at Riverside Regional jail with a $15,000 bond.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Senior Detective D. Aleshire at 804-520-9326 or email aleshired@colonialheightsva.gov.

