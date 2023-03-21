Grand jury indicts 10 people charged in Otieno’s death
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the 10 people charged with Irvo Otieno’s death on March 6.
Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees face second-degree murder charges in the case.
The deputies facing a second-degree murder charge are:
- Randy Joseph Boyer
- Dwayne Alan Bramble
- Jermaine Lavar Branch
- Bradley Thomas Disse
- Tabitha Renee Levere
- Brandon Edwards Rodgers
- Kaiyell Dajour Sanders
Three Central State Hospital employees facing charges are:
- Darian M. Blackwell
- Wavie L. Jones
- Sadarius D. Williams
The indictments came on the same day that video of Otieno’s death at the hospital was released.
