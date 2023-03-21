Grand jury indicts 10 people charged in Otieno’s death

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the 10 people charged with Irvo Otieno’s death on March 6.

Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees face second-degree murder charges in the case.

The deputies facing a second-degree murder charge are:

Randy Joseph Boyer

Dwayne Alan Bramble

Jermaine Lavar Branch

Bradley Thomas Disse

Tabitha Renee Levere

Brandon Edwards Rodgers

Kaiyell Dajour Sanders

Three Central State Hospital employees facing charges are:

Darian M. Blackwell

Wavie L. Jones

Sadarius D. Williams

The indictments came on the same day that video of Otieno’s death at the hospital was released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.