Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Grand jury indicts 10 people charged in Otieno’s death

Seven sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees face second-degree murder charges.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the 10 people charged with Irvo Otieno’s death on March 6.

Seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees face second-degree murder charges in the case.

The deputies facing a second-degree murder charge are:

  • Randy Joseph Boyer
  • Dwayne Alan Bramble
  • Jermaine Lavar Branch
  • Bradley Thomas Disse
  • Tabitha Renee Levere
  • Brandon Edwards Rodgers
  • Kaiyell Dajour Sanders

Three Central State Hospital employees facing charges are:

  • Darian M. Blackwell
  • Wavie L. Jones
  • Sadarius D. Williams

The indictments came on the same day that video of Otieno’s death at the hospital was released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Teen dies after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road...
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck
The two defense attorneys who file motions to suppress the videos represented Deputy Kaiyell...
2 suspects trying to stop release of Otieno video
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking publicly for the first time about the death of Irvo...
Virginia’s governor speaks out about the death of Irvo Otieno
Victoria Matthews was the first baby born at Johnston-Willis in 1993, nearly 30 years later she...
First baby born at Johnston-Willis has baby at same hospital

Latest News

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video
Irvo Otieno died March 6.
Video shows moments leading up to Otieno’s death
GRAPHIC: Video shows moments leading up to Otieno’s death
911 audio from Otieno investigation
911 audio from Otieno investigation