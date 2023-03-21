Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Driver dies following head on collision in Dinwiddie

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State police are investigating following a head-on collision that led to one driver’s death.

Police say a 2004 Volvo S60 driven by 21-year-old Markesse Baccari Dean was traveling north on Boydton Plank Road when it made an unsafe lane change, crashing head-on into a 2012 Chevy Traverse going southbound on Boydton Plank Road.

The driver of the 2012 Chevy Traverse, 21 year old Monroy Marco Sagastume and a passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Markesse Baccari Dean, the driver of the 2004 Volvo S60 died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Teen dies after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road...
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck
The two defense attorneys who file motions to suppress the videos represented Deputy Kaiyell...
2 suspects trying to stop release of Otieno video
Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking publicly for the first time about the death of Irvo...
Virginia’s governor speaks out about the death of Irvo Otieno

Latest News

One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road...
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck
One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road...
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck
6 injured, 2 in critical condition in head on collision
6 injured, 2 in critical condition in head on collision
Drivers should expect delays at a minimum of 15-minute intervals with 45 minutes in between to...
VDOT to close lanes overnight on I-95 in Hanover