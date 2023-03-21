Driver dies following head on collision in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State police are investigating following a head-on collision that led to one driver’s death.

Police say a 2004 Volvo S60 driven by 21-year-old Markesse Baccari Dean was traveling north on Boydton Plank Road when it made an unsafe lane change, crashing head-on into a 2012 Chevy Traverse going southbound on Boydton Plank Road.

The driver of the 2012 Chevy Traverse, 21 year old Monroy Marco Sagastume and a passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Markesse Baccari Dean, the driver of the 2004 Volvo S60 died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

