Virginia 911 operartors now seeking feedback through text

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Emergency Communications is seeking feedback in a new way to ensure callers are receiving excellent emergency services in Richmond.

Starting Monday, March 20, some callers with non-life-threatening emergencies will receive a text message within hours or a day after, requesting feedback through a short survey about the service they received during the call.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response plan to use this information to maintain and improve the quality of emergency services in Richmond.

“It is very important that those who receive the text message answer the questions as accurately as possible, based on the service they received on the call, not on the response from first responders with different agencies,” said Director Stephen Willoughby. “We use the feedback that callers provide to monitor and improve our 911 services to Richmond residents and visitors, as well as the other measurements of service that we have in place.”

Those who receive a text message are encouraged to provide honest feedback. The text survey sent by third-party vendor PowerEngage will report all feedback and results to the Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response.

If you don’t receive a text message, you can still provide feedback about your caller experience by emailing 911rva@rva.gov or calling 804-646-5911.

Listested below are more tips and information about the text-message surveys:

The answers callers provide in the text message do not affect the service provided to that caller.

Callers who do not want to participate in the text-message survey can ignore the text message. They also may reply STOP to opt out of future text surveys from DECPR.

Callers should not use the surveys to report any other emergency or request help. They would need to call or text 911 for immediate help.

Those who need to file a police report or request non-emergency public safety help may call 804-646-5100. For other city services, call 311, visit rva311.com or use the RVA311 app.

For more questions or to request a call-back from a staff member about the survey or experience, email 911rva@rva.gov

