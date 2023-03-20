Toyota owners 400 weekend takes off at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Raceway will host its first NASCAR weekend of the 2023 season and fans from all over are invited to enjoy the festivities from March 31- April 2.

To start Toyota Owners’ 400-weekend, the Richmond International Raceway will host “Finish Line” rooftop parties at three different locations in Richmond.

Celebrations will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Quirk Hotel Rooftop, another event will occur at New York Deli at 6:30 p.m., and the last event will begin at the HofGarden Rooftop at 7:30 p.m.

Events will feature music, giveaways, food, drinks and special appearances from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran and multiple NASCAR personalities.

“I am looking forward to using this time to interact with our passionate NASCAR fans and share my excitement about the Toyota Owners 400 Weekend,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “With this being NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate together.”

The Toyota Owners 400 Weekend will begin with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, March 31. The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 follows at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 at 3:30 on Sunday, April 2.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.