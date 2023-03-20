Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Toyota owners 400 weekend takes off at Richmond Raceway

Festivities begin with rooftop parties at three iconic Richmond venues
The Toyota Owners 400 Weekend will begin with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday,...
The Toyota Owners 400 Weekend will begin with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, March 31. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)(KY3)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Raceway will host its first NASCAR weekend of the 2023 season and fans from all over are invited to enjoy the festivities from March 31- April 2.

To start Toyota Owners’ 400-weekend, the Richmond International Raceway will host “Finish Line” rooftop parties at three different locations in Richmond.

Celebrations will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Quirk Hotel Rooftop, another event will occur at New York Deli at 6:30 p.m., and the last event will begin at the HofGarden Rooftop at 7:30 p.m.

Events will feature music, giveaways, food, drinks and special appearances from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran and multiple NASCAR personalities.

“I am looking forward to using this time to interact with our passionate NASCAR fans and share my excitement about the Toyota Owners 400 Weekend,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “With this being NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate together.”

The Toyota Owners 400 Weekend will begin with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, March 31. The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 follows at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 at 3:30 on Sunday, April 2.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Officer say a man is dead after a reported shooting
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Multiple shots fired into Prince George home. (Source: WOIO)
3 arrested after shots fired into occupied home
Ivor Otieno Press Conference
Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney to release Central State Hospital video of Otieno

Latest News

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Officer-involved shooting in Short Pump; one suspect hospitalized, another in custody
mental health crisis
Accessing mental health resources if you or a loved one are facing a mental health crisis
No William and Mary students were involved in this incident, and there was no danger to the...
Police: 3 injured in shooting near College of William and Mary
First teen summit RVA brings together hundreds of students
First teen summit RVA brings together hundreds of students