School board set to rename 4 Richmond schools

RPS is accepting new name suggestions until March 31
As of Monday there are 144 teacher vacancies in Richmond Public Schools.
As of Monday there are 144 teacher vacancies in Richmond Public Schools.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Public Schools are renaming one high school, one middle school and two elementary schools in the area that the school board says were once named after individuals or symbols representing racist ideologies.

The school board authorized renaming Binford Middle School, George Wythe High School, Ginter Park Elementary and John B. Cary Elementary earlier this year.

According to RPS, many names were named after individuals who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and/or owned slaves.

There will be at least two public hearings for each school being renamed for the public to give and receive suggestions and feedback on possible names.

See the hearing schedule below:

Binford Middle School

  • March 7, 6-7 p.m., Google Meet
  • March 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Google Meet
  • March 22, 5-6 p.m., School Auditorium
  • March 29, 5-6 p.m., School Auditorium

Ginter Park Elementary School

  • March 23, 6-7 p.m., School Auditorium
  • March 30, 5-6 p.m., Lincoln Mews Apartments
  • April 13, 6-7 p.m., School Auditorium

John B. Cary Elementary School

  • March 7, 5-6 p.m., Zoom
  • March 9, 5-6 p.m., John B. Cary Elementary School

George Wythe High School

TBA

Names should be submitted based on the following school board guidelines:

  • School names should be relevant to Richmond or national history, culture, or geography.
  • School names must not discriminate and/or offend based on race, ethnicity, religion, disability, or LGBTQ+ identity.

The form for name suggestions can be found here. Click on the school’s current name to be taken to the survey. RPS is taking suggestions until March 31.

