RPS leaders propose plan for metal detectors in middle schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public school leaders are looking for ways to keep weapons and firearms out of schools.

RPS Superintendant Jason Kamras plans to propose metal detectors in middle schools after an uptick in weapons being brought to schools. Recently a student was caught with a gun at Boushall Middle school just days after four other RPS students were shot in one night. One of those students died.

If approved, the division will add safety precautions to all Richmond public middle schools, that includes metal detectors, wands and security systems. Currently, there are only six RPS high schools with metal detectors, and Superintendent Kamra plans to extend that same protection to middle schools.

The estimated cost to add metal detectors in middle schools is 1.3 million. The money would also go towards other resources such as upgrading intercoms, enhancing video surveillance and hiring additional care and safety associates, also known as CSA’s.

The plan is still being developed, but if the school board decides to move forward, the administration will develop a detailed plan and funding proposal for the next board meeting.

