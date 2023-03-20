News to Know for Monday, March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Here’s a look at your top stories for Monday, March 20.
Officer-involved shooting in Short Pump
- Henrico Police say when they responded to a robbery two suspects, one man and one woman, took off. One of those suspects fired a weapon at the officers. Officers then returned gunfire.
10 Charged In Otieno’s Death To Face Grand Jury Tomorrow
- 7 Henrico deputies have been charged after Otieno died on Monday, March 6, while being transferred to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie. Deputies said he was having a mental health crisis.
RPS looks to Add Metal Detectors In Middle Schools
- The estimated cost to add metal detectors in middle schools is 1.3 million. The money would also go towards other resources such as upgrading intercoms, enhancing video surveillance and hiring additional care and safety associates, also known as CSA’s.
Virginia 911 Operators Now Seeking Feedback Through Text
- The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response plan to use this information to maintain and improve the quality of emergency services in Richmond.
Sunny and chilly on Winter’s last day
- Cool and dry for the last day of winter. Highs in the low 50s.
