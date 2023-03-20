Monday Forecast: Sunny and chilly on Winter’s last day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and dry as winter holds on until 5:25pm, then a warming trend starts tomorrow.

Monday: Sunny and chilly. Spring begins at 5:24pm! Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a spotty afternoon shower possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. A spotty shower in the afternoon and evening is possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 80. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s.

