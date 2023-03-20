Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 30-year-old Mechanicsville man died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Studley Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Acura 4-door sedan was traveling westbound on Studley Road when it left the right shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected and collided with a tree,” the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver - Joshua Lee McMillian - was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

