Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover

Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Studley Road for a single-vehicle crash around 11:30...
Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Studley Road for a single-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 30-year-old Mechanicsville man died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Studley Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Acura 4-door sedan was traveling westbound on Studley Road when it left the right shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected and collided with a tree,” the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver - Joshua Lee McMillian - was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Officer say a man is dead after a reported shooting
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Multiple shots fired into Prince George home. (Source: WOIO)
3 arrested after shots fired into occupied home
Ivor Otieno Press Conference
Commonwealth’s Attorney to release Central State Hospital video of Otieno

Latest News

Police say a driver was traveling north on Boydton Plank Road when he made an unsafe lane change.
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Dinwiddie
Ivor Otieno Press Conference
Commonwealth’s Attorney to release Central State Hospital video of Otieno
Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
News to Know for Monday, March 20
10 Charged In Otieno's Death To Face Grand Jury Tomorrow
10 Charged In Otieno's Death To Face Grand Jury Tomorrow