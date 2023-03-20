Your Money with Carlson Financial
Local Halloween store donates to Children’s Hospital of Richmond

The large donation from the 2022 Halloween campaign, brings the campaigns overall contribution to more than $1 million.
The Child Life team is celebrating a a $164,140 donation from a local Sprit of Halloween store.
The Child Life team is celebrating a a $164,140 donation from a local Sprit of Halloween store.(Children's Hospital of Richmond)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A local Halloween store is giving back in a big way.

A Spirit of Halloween store has donated more than $164 thousand to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond as a part of its 2022 Halloween campaign.

The annual Spirit of Children campaign supports child life programs in pediatric hospitals. One hundred percent of all proceeds collected from Richmond area Spirit Halloween stores and business partners were donated, bringing the lifetime giving from the campaign more than $1 million.

“At Spirit Halloween, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to our local communities,” said Ray Smith, Senior Zone Manager – Virginia for Spirit Halloween. “Our employees and customers feel a deep connection with Children’s Hospital of Richmond and love being able to help comfort kids not only during the Halloween season but throughout the year as they face medical challenges. Our hope is to help make hospitals less scary for kids and their families by supporting program resources employed by the child life team.”

The donations from the Spirit of Halloween campaign have significantly impacted the Child Life program, making it possible to support more children and their families. The Child Life program is a group of 12 specialists trained to assist families in adjusting to a hospital setting. The specialists work throughout the hospital to support patients and families from diagnosis to procedure and do activities to promote normal development.

“While a hospital stay can be very scary for a child and for the parents as well, the support we received from the child life team was uplifting and comforting,” said Crystal Hogge, mom of CHoR patient Rylee. “This team was very present with us throughout her stay. They were by her side during tests and difficult procedures. They took the time to get to know her.”

The Children’s Hospital of Richmond also has big plans to open a Children’s Tower on April 30.

The new facility will feature several dedicated spaces for everyone to enjoy, including an area for siblings, specific age groups and even diagnoses to meet the needs of those patients. The Children’s Tower will also include a gathering space for community and holiday events, an indoor garden and a unique performance space with in-room streaming.

For more information about the Child Life program at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, click here.

Some 911 Callers To Get Follow Up Text To Provide Feedback
Pence Slams Potential Arrest of Former President Trump, Who Expects Indictment
Three Men Shot Near The College of William & Mary
Officer Involved Shooting; Suspect In Custody
