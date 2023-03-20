First baby born at Johnston-Willis has baby at same hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The first baby born at HCA Virginia Johnston-Willis Hospital had her baby at that same hospital nearly 30 years later.

Victoria Matthews was the first baby born at Johnston-Willis on July 2, 1993. There is a plaque commemorating her birth in the labor and delivery department.

Now she’s had her baby, Emma Matthews, at the same hospital.

“I don’t think I could have delivered anywhere else – it would have been like cheating on you guys [Johnston-Willis],” Matthews said when asked why she chose the hospital to deliver her first baby.

She and her high school sweetheart got married last April and lived in Washington, D.C., until last August, when they moved back to Richmond.

“I’m doing the work this time around at the hospital,” Matthews said. “It’s a little bit different. It’s been a great experience so far. I’d say 12/10 for bedside manner.”

