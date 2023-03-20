Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

First baby born at Johnston-Willis has baby at same hospital

Victoria Matthews was the first baby born at Johnston-Willis in 1993, nearly 30 years later she...
Victoria Matthews was the first baby born at Johnston-Willis in 1993, nearly 30 years later she had her own first child at the same hospital.(Johnston-Willis)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The first baby born at HCA Virginia Johnston-Willis Hospital had her baby at that same hospital nearly 30 years later.

Victoria Matthews was the first baby born at Johnston-Willis on July 2, 1993. There is a plaque commemorating her birth in the labor and delivery department.

Now she’s had her baby, Emma Matthews, at the same hospital.

“I don’t think I could have delivered anywhere else – it would have been like cheating on you guys [Johnston-Willis],” Matthews said when asked why she chose the hospital to deliver her first baby.

She and her high school sweetheart got married last April and lived in Washington, D.C., until last August, when they moved back to Richmond.

“I’m doing the work this time around at the hospital,” Matthews said. “It’s a little bit different. It’s been a great experience so far. I’d say 12/10 for bedside manner.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
One suspect hospitalized, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
No William and Mary students were involved in this incident, and there was no danger to the...
Police: 3 injured in shooting near College of William and Mary
Officer say a man is dead after a reported shooting
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
All seven passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. Two passengers remain in critical...
Car crashes head-on into Semi Tractor Trailer; life-threatening injuries reported
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

The SUV’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck
Virginia’s Governor is speaking publicly for the first time about the death of Ivro Otieno.
Virginia’s governor speaks out about the death of Irvo Otieno
Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
One suspect hospitalized, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Studley Road for a single-vehicle crash around 11:30...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover