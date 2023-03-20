Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Expert advice to help you spring clean your finances

You can pull your free credit report each year at www.annualcreditreport.com
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Spring is the time of year we all like to declutter and organize our homes. But in addition to scrubbing the baseboards, financial experts recommend you also spring clean your finances.

Virginia Credit Union Financial Coach Cherry Dale said there are four main areas to target as you work to streamline your budget:

Tax withholdings

If you get a big tax refund this year, Dale said that means you’re paying too much in taxes to the government each month.

“You could take that money monthly versus getting a big tax refund in the spring, and therefore you could be investing it, paying down debt and doing something with that money on a monthly basis,” Dale said.

Dale recommended you examine what you claim and adjust if needed.

Insurance policies

Dale said to ask yourself, “am I paying too much?” If so, she recommended to shop around. She also said to consider if you have enough coverage for your house.

“Think about long term care insurance, health insurance, all of those different aspects of your overall family’s needs and making sure that you are taking advantage of everything that you need to when it comes to your insurance needs,” Dale said.

Pull your credit report

Dale recommended you make sure everything is accurate and up to date. She said it’s also a good time to check up on your debt and make a plan to pay it off.

Retirement accounts

Dale advised you make sure you are on track to meet your retirement goals, and to seek out a financial advisory if needed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
One suspect hospitalized, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
No William and Mary students were involved in this incident, and there was no danger to the...
Police: 3 injured in shooting near College of William and Mary
Officer say a man is dead after a reported shooting
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
All seven passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. Two passengers remain in critical...
Car crashes head-on into Semi Tractor Trailer; life-threatening injuries reported
One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road...
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck

Latest News

The two defense attorneys who file motions to suppress the videos represented Deputy Kaiyell...
2 suspects trying to stop release of Otieno video
They were the third group of Oath Keepers members and associates to be tried on serious charges...
4 guilty of conspiracy in latest Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial
French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, center, arrive...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
An aerial view of the seen outside a school shooting in Arlington, Texas. (WFAA via CNN...
AERIAL: Scene outside Texas school shooting
FILE - Jason Sudeikis arrives at the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso" on March 7, 2023, at...
‘Ted Lasso’ visits White House, promotes mental health care