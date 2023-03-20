Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck

The SUV’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SUV’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road Monday morning.

On March 20, just before 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cauthorne and Ashland roads in response to a two-vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed the dump truck was traveling west on Ashland Road when it collided with an SUV that was turning onto Ashland Road from Cauthorne Road.

The SUV’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hanover deputies say the dump truck was carrying a large amount of asphalt and overturned in the crash.

Investigators are currently on the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Ashland Road at the intersection of Cauthorne will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
One suspect hospitalized, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
No William and Mary students were involved in this incident, and there was no danger to the...
Police: 3 injured in shooting near College of William and Mary
Officer say a man is dead after a reported shooting
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
All seven passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. Two passengers remain in critical...
Car crashes head-on into Semi Tractor Trailer; life-threatening injuries reported
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

6 injured, 2 in critical condition in head on collision
6 injured, 2 in critical condition in head on collision
Drivers should expect delays at a minimum of 15-minute intervals with 45 minutes in between to...
VDOT to close lanes overnight on I-95 in Hanover
Virginia State Police say one man has died in a crash on I-95 in Henrico Wednesday afternoon.
Driver dies in crash on I-95 near Parham Road
VDOT says all of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road and Chamberlayne Avenue are...
Driver dies in crash on I-95 near Parham Road