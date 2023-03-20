Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road Monday morning.

On March 20, just before 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cauthorne and Ashland roads in response to a two-vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed the dump truck was traveling west on Ashland Road when it collided with an SUV that was turning onto Ashland Road from Cauthorne Road.

The SUV’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hanover deputies say the dump truck was carrying a large amount of asphalt and overturned in the crash.

Investigators are currently on the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Ashland Road at the intersection of Cauthorne will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.