Crews work to extinguish coal refuse pile fire in Winterpock

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, contractors continued their work to extinguish a coal refuse pile fire within the Winterpock community in Chesterfield.

Crews work to extinguish a coal refuse fire. (Source;Virginia Department of Energy | Virginia Dept. of Energy)

Tarah Kesterson with the Virginia Department of Energy said the coal refuse pile is a result of mining from the late 1870′s.

“These things have been around for a very long time. This pile well over 100 years,” said Kesterson.“In the late 1800′s, when this pile was incurred, you didn’t have the technology to separate rock from coal like you do now when you’re mining to get that coal out.”

The fire was first reported on March 8 after Chesterfield Fire and EMS said several calls came in about a smell in the area. The Virginia Department of Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land team declared this an emergency and a contractor was hired for the job.

“We had to meet with experts across the country who have dealt with this situation before and have a very carefully planned out execution to put this fire out,” said Kesterson.

On Friday, crews started their work to remove the burning areas of the pile, which will be happening in phases.

“Our crews are using equipment to gather portions of this pile, the portions that are on fire and then they’ll bring those out. Then, they spread out all this material and they spray water on it. They’re measuring the temperature and want to make sure that it’s at a safe level,” she told NBC12.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS is also assisting contractors by providing additional water resources.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS is helping with the coal refuse fire by providing additional water resources. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“There is no fire hydrants in the area so we had to set up what we call a rural water supply operation,” said Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and EMS. “We’re utilizing one of our tankers that is going to a fire hydrant up in the area of Beach Road, filling up and bring that out here and dump that water in the tank.”

On the site, crews are also monitoring air quality.

Coal Refuse Fire (Source;Virginia Department of Energy | Virginia Department of Energy)

“All of the equipment on site has carbon monoxide detectors, that are running continuously. We also have a hazardous gas detector on site. All those levels have been safe,” said Kesterson. “We are paying very close attention to those readings as we’re working and if anything changes, we’ll take action.”

To give crews room to work, Winterpock Road between Black and Coalboro Roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m. Officials anticipate this road closure to continue for the next few days. The Virginia Department of Energy anticipates the fire will be completely extinguished before the end of this week.

