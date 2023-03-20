Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Arrest made in fatal shooting on UVA Corner

Scene near Elliewood Avenue on the UVA Corner
Scene near Elliewood Avenue on the UVA Corner(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested and charged a Charlottesville man in connection with a fatal shooting in a parking lot near Elliewood Avenue early Saturday, March 18.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Monday, March 20, that 21-year-old Lakori Brooks is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The department also says city detectives executed multiple search warrants in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Witnesses reportedly heard several gunshots around 2 a.m. Saturday. CPD says 26-year-old Cody Brian Smith was seriously wounded and taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds.

Smith was identified as a contractor at the university.

The Charlottesville Police Department also thanked the community, the Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the University of Virginia Police Department, and the Albemarle County Police Department for working together to bring justice to the family of Cody Smith.

RELATED: Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Teen dies after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road...
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck
No William and Mary students were involved in this incident, and there was no danger to the...
Police: 3 injured in shooting near College of William and Mary
Officer say a man is dead after a reported shooting
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
The two defense attorneys who file motions to suppress the videos represented Deputy Kaiyell...
2 suspects trying to stop release of Otieno video