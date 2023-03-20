2 suspects trying to stop release of Otieno video

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A last-minute effort is underway Monday to stop Dinwiddie prosecutors from releasing graphic video of Irvo Otieno’s final moments, who died March 6 during an intake process at Central State Hospital.

Attorneys for two of the suspects are asking a judge to prevent that evidence from going public. This comes just hours before the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s attorney had planned to release the surveillance video.

The two defense attorneys who file motions to suppress the videos represented Deputy Kaiyell Sanders (left) and Central State Hospital Employee Wavie Jones (right).

The two defense attorneys who file motions to suppress the videos represented Deputy Kaiyell Sanders and Central State Hospital Employee Wavie Jones.

Family members said last week that they want the video released. Late late week, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill said she had planned to release video Tuesday after a grand jury hearing.

Seven Henrico deputies and three former employees of Central State Hospital have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Otieno’s death.

This is a developing story.

