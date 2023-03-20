1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A 21-year-old man died Thursday in a head-on collision in Dinwiddie County, Virginia State Police said.

Police say Markesse Baccari Dean was traveling north on Boydton Plank Road around 11:20 a.m. and made an unsafe lane change into the lane of a 2012 Chevy Traverse, causing the crash.

Dean was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say two people in the Traverse were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

