UVA scientists researching ways to delay aging

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA scientists say they discovered a way to help delay aging.

The research suggests metabolism as one of the key factors.

The team wants to trick the system to think we are eating less and exercising daily.

The researchers say avoiding obesity has a significant impact. Obesity is linked to cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and diabetes at much earlier rate.

“Our job is to discover the molecules that connect food and weight to how fast or how slow you age. So that then we can maybe treat by targeting those molecules either activate them or inactivate then,” Professor Eyleen O’Rourke said.

She says one way to overcome genetic limitations is exercising at a normal rate, such as walking daily.

