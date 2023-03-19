Sunday Forecast: Cold and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly to end the weekend! Dry over the next several days.

Sunday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Spring begins at 5:24pm! Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a spotty afternoon and evening shower possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. A spotty shower in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance for rain. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

