Police: 3 injured in shooting near University of William and Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating following an early morning shooting near the University of William and Mary.

Police say shots were fired at a Deli between the intersection of Scotland street and Richmond road early Sunday, March 19, injuring three people.

According to school officials, no William and Mary students were involved in this incident, and there was no danger to the campus.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting at this time.

