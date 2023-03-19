Car crashes head-on into Semi Tractor Trailer; life-threatening injuries reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a car carrying seven passengers crashed head-on into a Semi Tractor-Trailer in Richmond

Police were called to the Maury Street roundabout at E. 4th & Maury Streets just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, due to reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a car with heavy front-end damage and six injured passengers.

Police say the car was overcrowded and traveling east on Maury Street when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Semi-Tractor Trailer Tanker truck head-on as it exited the roundabout onto Maury Street.

All seven passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. Two passengers were listed in life-threatening condition; however, their condition has been downgraded to critical but stable.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is still investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1665 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780- 1000.

