Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Car crashes head-on into Semi Tractor Trailer; life-threatening injuries reported

All seven passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. Two passengers remain in critical...
All seven passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. Two passengers remain in critical condition.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a car carrying seven passengers crashed head-on into a Semi Tractor-Trailer in Richmond

Police were called to the Maury Street roundabout at E. 4th & Maury Streets just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, due to reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a car with heavy front-end damage and six injured passengers.

Police say the car was overcrowded and traveling east on Maury Street when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Semi-Tractor Trailer Tanker truck head-on as it exited the roundabout onto Maury Street.

All seven passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. Two passengers were listed in life-threatening condition; however, their condition has been downgraded to critical but stable.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is still investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1665 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780- 1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Multiple shots fired into Prince George home. (Source: WOIO)
3 arrested after shots fired into occupied home
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Ivor Otieno Press Conference
Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney to release Central State Hospital video of Otieno
Officer say a man is dead after a reported shooting
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard

Latest News

Teen Summit RVA
First Teen Summit RVA event brings together hundreds of students
Officer say a man is dead after a reported shooting
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
Multiple shots fired into Prince George home. (Source: WOIO)
3 arrested after shots fired into occupied home
The Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed that she would release surveillance video early...
Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney to release Central State Hospital video of Otieno