Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, no word on damage

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disney's "Frozen" is coming to Altria Theater for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Richmond season.
‘Frozen’ among the six shows for Broadway in Richmond’s next season
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
Police were called to the scene at the intersection of North Belvidere and West Leigh streets...
Pedestrian struck, killed on North Belvidere Street
Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Chesterfield Fire and EMS says it took crews over 40 minutes to completely put the fire out.
Home total loss after Chesterfield fire

Latest News

Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
Unvaccinated Djokovic can’t travel to US, out of Miami Open