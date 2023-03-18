Saturday Forecast: Morning showers, turning mostly sunny this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s late next week!

Saturday: Showers should end by 9-10am. Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Spring begins at 5:24pm! Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers are possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

