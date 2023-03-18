Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Morning showers, turning mostly sunny this afternoon

Cooler today, chilly Sunday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s late next week!

Saturday: Showers should end by 9-10am. Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Spring begins at 5:24pm! Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers are possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

