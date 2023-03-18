Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers told reporters that officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side. One person died at the scene, and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead there, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disney's "Frozen" is coming to Altria Theater for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Richmond season.
‘Frozen’ among the six shows for Broadway in Richmond’s next season
Police were called to the scene at the intersection of North Belvidere and West Leigh streets...
Pedestrian struck, killed on North Belvidere Street
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Chesterfield Fire and EMS says it took crews over 40 minutes to completely put the fire out.
Home total loss after Chesterfield fire

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
A woman posing as an employee for Child Protective Services allegedly kidnapped a girl in...
Woman accused of posing as Child Protective Services worker to take baby