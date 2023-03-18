Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond say a man is dead after a shooting on Walmsley Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4:18 p.m. to the 3400 block for a reported shooting where a man was found with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

RPD asks anyone with any information about the deadly incident to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.

