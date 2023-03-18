Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney to release Central State Hospital video of Otieno

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) -The Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed that she would release surveillance video early next week showing the moments leading up to Irvo Otieno’s death at Central State Hospital.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill says the video will be released with permission from the family.

The footage may explain why ten people, including seven Henrico Sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital workers, were charged in Otieno’s murder.

Irvo’s family has seen the video, and Baskervill says it will be hard to watch.

In a press conference held by the family Thursday, the family’s attorney Ben Crump said Otieno was restrained with handcuffs and leg irons for most of the video at Central State Hospital.

“He seems to be in between lifelessness and unconsciousness,” Crump said when describing the video.

Otieno died on Monday, March 6, while being transferred to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie after deputies said he was having a mental health crisis.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.