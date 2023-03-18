Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death

Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Recalled eye drops have been linked to dozens of dangerous infections and at least one death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 68 patients in 16 states with infections from Global Pharma Healthcare’s Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops.

The artificial tears, distributed by Ezricare and Delsam Pharma, were first recalled in February.

According to the CDC, patients were infected by a rare strain of drug-resistant bacteria never before reported in the U.S.

Eight patients reported losing vision, and four had to have eyeballs surgically removed.

One person died.

The CDC says anyone who has used Ezricare or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and has signs of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately.

Symptoms include discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, increased light sensitivity and blurry vision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disney's "Frozen" is coming to Altria Theater for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Richmond season.
‘Frozen’ among the six shows for Broadway in Richmond’s next season
Police were called to the scene at the intersection of North Belvidere and West Leigh streets...
Pedestrian struck, killed on North Belvidere Street
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Chesterfield Fire and EMS says it took crews over 40 minutes to completely put the fire out.
Home total loss after Chesterfield fire

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea
A woman posing as an employee for Child Protective Services allegedly kidnapped a girl in...
Woman accused of posing as Child Protective Services worker to take baby