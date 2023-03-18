3 arrested after shots fired into occupied home

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Three male suspects have been arrested and charged following a late-night shooting into an occupied home in Prince George County.

Prince George County Police responded to the 1100 block of Eagle Place Friday, March 17, just after noon due to reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered several bullet holes had penetrated an occupied home. No injuries were reported.

After further investigation and with the help of Virginia State Police, three suspects were identified and arrested.

23-year-old Xzavier Harris of Richmond, VA, 24-year-old Duriel Smith Jr. of Henrico, VA and 23-year-old Jarobi Williams of Charlotte, NC, were all charged with multiple felonies and are now being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.