Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

‘You don’t have to lose the name’: Hanover residents react to John M. Gandy renaming

By Shantel Davis
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -At one point, members of the Berkeley community in Hanover were excited about the construction going on at the site of John M. Gandy Elementary. Now that light may be a little dim as they learned the new school will not have “Gandy” at all in its new name.

Community members like Sandra Howard have been fighting to keep the name since 2018.

”If the school needs upgrading or changing, I’m all for change, but you don’t have to lose the name because you’re making improvements,” Howard said.

Sandra attended the first Gandy Elementary in 1950. The opening marked the first time black students in Hanover would have a school with central heating and indoor plumbing.

The building was named after John M. Gandy, a son of former slaves who eventually became the president of Virginia State University.

The idea of building a new school was proposed back in 2018, the school board talked about combining Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Elementary together, calling this new building Gandy-Clay Elementary.

However, with new members, the current board says this building falls under a policy that states no new schools should be named after people, instead pulling inspiration from the environment.

Some who live here say the decision feels like it’s erasing history.

The NAACP sent NBC12 a statement speaking out on this decision, saying in part:

“This Hanover school board continues to follow the pattern of dismantling and erasing the history of many of its citizens of color and continually creates issues that divide our community....” it goes on to say, “We call on the school board to maintain the name, Gandy-Clay as promised to the community. "

On Tuesday, the board approved creating a naming committee to discuss a final name for the building. Anyone can share your thoughts with them until Friday, March 24, by emailing schoolname@hcps.us with your suggestion.

After that, the committee will come up with a single recommendation to pass on to the board, with a final decision set for May.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump retained by family of Otieno
Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights to Las Vegas from RIC are available...
Spirit Airlines adds first nonstop flight to Vegas from RIC

Latest News

Altise, a DentaQuest outreach coordinator, speaking to members about adult benefits.
Virginia expanded dental coverage under Medicaid — but not enough dentists accept it
VCU fell 63-51 to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
VCU falls to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
Irvo Otieno
Loved ones and Henrico NAACP calling for change following Irvo Otieno’s death
Construction underway at current Gandy elementary building
Controversy over new Hanover school building name