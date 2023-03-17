Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Virginia expanded dental coverage under Medicaid — but not enough dentists accept it

‘I have probably called over a hundred dentists’
Altise, a DentaQuest outreach coordinator, speaking to members about adult benefits.
Altise, a DentaQuest outreach coordinator, speaking to members about adult benefits.(Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services)
By Meghan McIntyre
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lillian Hamilton, a Virginia Medicaid enrollee and 21-year-old tattoo shop manager from Hampton Roads, is still trying to get her wisdom teeth removed after years of living with a constantly swollen jaw, the pain from which has resulted in multiple visits to the emergency room.

Hamilton said every time she tries to schedule an appointment with a dentist who can give her a referral for an oral surgeon, she’s denied because providers either aren’t accepting new patients or don’t take Medicaid.

“I have probably called over a hundred dentists,” said Hamilton. “And every time I’ve called, multiple times, they’ve always been like, ‘No, we don’t accept this. No, we can’t take you.’”

A shortage of Virginia dentists who accept adults on Medicaid is the main factor why enrollees like Hamilton are struggling to find care, said Justin Gist, dental program manager for the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, the agency tasked with overseeing the state’s Medicaid program.

Virginia Medicaid enrollees aged 21 and older have had access to comprehensive dental care benefits since July 2021 through a state budget amendment. The numerous services covered, including X-rays, cleanings and fillings, focus on preventing problems and restoring damaged teeth. Prior to this, adults were eligible only for limited care, which mainly just included extractions.

“My office, we get over 200 calls a week. That’s since it started – it has not ceased,” said Virginia Dental Association President Dr. Cynthia Southern, who has also been a practicing dentist for 23 years and primarily treats patients on Medicaid. “There is an absolute need out there.”

READ MORE ON VIRIGNIAMERCURY.COM

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump retained by family of Otieno
Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights to Las Vegas from RIC are available...
Spirit Airlines adds first nonstop flight to Vegas from RIC

Latest News

The school is currently under construction.
‘You don’t have to lose the name’: Hanover residents react to John M. Gandy renaming
VCU fell 63-51 to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
VCU falls to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
Irvo Otieno
Loved ones and Henrico NAACP calling for change following Irvo Otieno’s death
Construction underway at current Gandy elementary building
Controversy over new Hanover school building name