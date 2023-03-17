Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Virginia Department of Corrections expands MAT program

The Virginia Department of Health has named the VADOC a Gold-level Virginia Breastfeeding...
The Virginia Department of Health has named the VADOC a Gold-level Virginia Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace.(Julia Rendleman/ For the Virginia Mercury)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Corrections is expanding its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program, according to a press release.

VADOC said it will now allow inmates to continue taking prescription buprenorphine, a medication that helps treat opioid dependency.

In the statement, VADOC Director Harold Clarke cited data that shows opioid overdoses spiking around the U.S. to speak about the importance of these programs.

“As an agency committed to providing second chances for those entrusted to our care, it is imperative that we continue to grow programs that have proven to work. MAT is one such program. We are committed to assisting those entrusted to our care in having a substance use-free life following their incarceration or treatment in the community,” Clarke said.

He said along with the medication, the program will still provide counseling services, peer support, case management and other programs for substance abuse disorder.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump retained by family of Otieno
Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights to Las Vegas from RIC are available...
Spirit Airlines adds first nonstop flight to Vegas from RIC

Latest News

The school is currently under construction.
‘You don’t have to lose the name’: Hanover residents react to John M. Gandy renaming
Altise, a DentaQuest outreach coordinator, speaking to members about adult benefits.
Virginia expanded dental coverage under Medicaid — but not enough dentists accept it
VCU fell 63-51 to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
VCU falls to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
Irvo Otieno
Loved ones and Henrico NAACP calling for change following Irvo Otieno’s death
Construction underway at current Gandy elementary building
Controversy over new Hanover school building name