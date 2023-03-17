VCU defeated by Saint Mary’s in NCAA first round

ALBANY, NY (WWBT) - No. 12 VCU lost to No. 5 Saint Mary’s in Albany Friday afternoon 63-51 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gaels led by 17 points from junior center Mitchell Saxen and 17 points from senior forward Alex Ducas, and the Rams struggled to pick up.

The Rams made free throws to keep the score semi-close, but Saint Mary’s had a lead it wouldn’t let go of.

VCU has consecutively made it to the NCAA Tournament from 2011 to 2017 and made it to the Final Four in 2011.

