Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

VCU defeated by Saint Mary’s in NCAA first round

The Rams fell to St. Mary's on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Rams fell to St. Mary's on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY (WWBT) - No. 12 VCU lost to No. 5 Saint Mary’s in Albany Friday afternoon 63-51 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gaels led by 17 points from junior center Mitchell Saxen and 17 points from senior forward Alex Ducas, and the Rams struggled to pick up.

The Rams made free throws to keep the score semi-close, but Saint Mary’s had a lead it wouldn’t let go of.

VCU has consecutively made it to the NCAA Tournament from 2011 to 2017 and made it to the Final Four in 2011.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump retained by family of Otieno
Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights to Las Vegas from RIC are available...
Spirit Airlines adds first nonstop flight to Vegas from RIC

Latest News

Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
VCU fans cheer on the Rams for their NCAA Tournament run.
How to watch the VCU vs. Saint Mary’s game
UVA v. Furman
UVA loses to Furman 68-67 in NCAA tournament
VCU fans send off the men's basketball team for their first round game in the NCAA Tournament.
‘Go Rams’: VCU fans cheer on Rams as they depart for NCAA Tournament