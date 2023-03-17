Pedestrian struck, killed on North Belvidere Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died early Friday after he was struck and killed while crossing North Belvidere Street.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of North Belvidere and West Leigh streets around 3 a.m.

“Officers arrived and found an adult male down and injured in the left travel lane of the northbound lanes of North Belvidere after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection,” police said in a news release. “He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.”

The investigation revealed that the man was crossing from the west side to the east side of the street when he was struck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crash Team Investigator D. Peppel at 804-646-1042 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

