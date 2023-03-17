Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Friday, March 17

Ivor Otieno's family and attorneys held a press conference on Thursday after watching...
Ivor Otieno's family and attorneys held a press conference on Thursday after watching surveillance video of Otieno and sheriff's deputies.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, March 17, 2023:

Otieno’s Family Reacts to Video

March Madness

Rams fans taking over the street of Richmond. Going mad as they send the VCU men's basketball team -- off to the NCAA tournament.
  • Virginia’s season came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon in Orlando with a 68-67 loss to Furman in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers appeared headed for victory before things unraveled in the final seconds.

Contractor Hired For Chesterfield Fire

The Virginia Department of Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land Team declared the fire an emergency and has hired a contractor to complete the work.
  • Crews will begin work Friday to extinguish a coal refuse pile fire that is burning in the Winterpock area. The Virginia Department of Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land team declared the fire an emergency and has hired a contractor to complete the work to put out the fire.

RAA, Childsavers Announce Partnership

The Richmond Ambulance Authority and Childsavers have partnered to help children exposed to trauma.
  • The Richmond Ambulance Authority and Childsavers, a nonprofit that provides mental health services and childcare resources, have partnered to help children exposed to trauma. Through the partnership, RAA first responders will use Childsavers 24/7 hotline to alert the organization’s traumatic response unit.

Cloudy and Breezy with Showers

  • Friday will be breezy with a few showers throughout the day. Rain becomes more widespread this evening. A few showers may linger into early Saturday.

