News to Know for Friday, March 17

Otieno’s Family Reacts to Video

Family members of Irvo Otieno are searching for answers after he died during his intake process at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie. On Thursday, the family and attorneys held a press conference after watching surveillance video.

March Madness

Rams fans taking over the street of Richmond. Going mad as they send the VCU men's basketball team -- off to the NCAA tournament.

VCU, a No. 12 seed, takes on No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s in today’s first round of the NCAA Tournament . Tip off is at 2 p.m. on TBS.

Virginia’s season came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon in Orlando with a 68-67 loss to Furman in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers appeared headed for victory before things unraveled in the final seconds.

Contractor Hired For Chesterfield Fire

Crews will begin work Friday to extinguish a coal refuse pile fire that is burning in the Winterpock area. The Virginia Department of Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land team declared the fire an emergency and has hired a contractor to complete the work to put out the fire.

RAA, Childsavers Announce Partnership

The Richmond Ambulance Authority and Childsavers, a nonprofit that provides mental health services and childcare resources, have partnered to help children exposed to trauma. Through the partnership, RAA first responders will use Childsavers 24/7 hotline to alert the organization’s traumatic response unit.

Cloudy and Breezy with Showers

Friday will be breezy with a few showers throughout the day. Rain becomes more widespread this evening. A few showers may linger into early Saturday.

