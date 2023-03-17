News to Know for Friday, March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, March 17, 2023:
Otieno’s Family Reacts to Video
- Family members of Irvo Otieno are searching for answers after he died during his intake process at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie. On Thursday, the family and attorneys held a press conference after watching surveillance video.
March Madness
- VCU, a No. 12 seed, takes on No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s in today’s first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip off is at 2 p.m. on TBS.
- Virginia’s season came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon in Orlando with a 68-67 loss to Furman in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers appeared headed for victory before things unraveled in the final seconds.
Contractor Hired For Chesterfield Fire
- Crews will begin work Friday to extinguish a coal refuse pile fire that is burning in the Winterpock area. The Virginia Department of Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land team declared the fire an emergency and has hired a contractor to complete the work to put out the fire.
RAA, Childsavers Announce Partnership
- The Richmond Ambulance Authority and Childsavers, a nonprofit that provides mental health services and childcare resources, have partnered to help children exposed to trauma. Through the partnership, RAA first responders will use Childsavers 24/7 hotline to alert the organization’s traumatic response unit.
Cloudy and Breezy with Showers
- Friday will be breezy with a few showers throughout the day. Rain becomes more widespread this evening. A few showers may linger into early Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.