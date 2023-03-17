Your Money with Carlson Financial
How to watch the VCU vs. Saint Mary’s game

Rams fans taking over the street of Richmond. Going mad as they send the VCU men's basketball team -- off to the NCAA tournament.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Rams, a No. 12 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, take on No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s on Friday.

Here’s how to watch:

  • When: 2 p.m. Friday
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: TBS
  • Additional live updates: NCAA.com

There are also watch parties happening in Richmond, according to the VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter:

  • Wood and Iron (Scott’s Addition)
  • Wood and Iron (Midlothian)
  • Home Team Grill in the Fan (Richmond)

