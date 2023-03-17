How to watch the VCU vs. Saint Mary’s game

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Rams, a No. 12 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, take on No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s on Friday.

Here’s how to watch:

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

TV: TBS

Additional live updates: NCAA.com

There are also watch parties happening in Richmond, according to the VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter:

Wood and Iron (Scott’s Addition)

Wood and Iron (Midlothian)

Home Team Grill in the Fan (Richmond)

