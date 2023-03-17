How to watch the VCU vs. Saint Mary’s game
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Rams, a No. 12 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, take on No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s on Friday.
Here’s how to watch:
- When: 2 p.m. Friday
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
- Additional live updates: NCAA.com
There are also watch parties happening in Richmond, according to the VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter:
- Wood and Iron (Scott’s Addition)
- Wood and Iron (Midlothian)
- Home Team Grill in the Fan (Richmond)
