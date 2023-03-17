Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Home total loss after Chesterfield fire

Chesterfield Fire and EMS says it took crews over 40 minutes to completely put the fire out.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS says it took crews over 40 minutes to completely put the fire out.(Chesterfield Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A Chesterfield home is a total loss after a fire ripped through the structure Thursday evening. Now three people need to find somewhere else to sleep tonight.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 8200 block of Nashua Drive around 6:23 p.m. on March 16. Fire crews arrived to find the residence engulfed in flames. 

It took crews about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. 

Fire and EMS say the home is a total loss, and the house next door’s exterior was burned from radiant heat. 

Two adults and one child were displaced and are being assisted by family. 

An investigation revealed that improperly discarded cigarettes caused the fire. Chesterfield Fire and EMS respond to several fires yearly where the fire starts outside the house because lit cigarettes weren’t disposed of properly. They are often discarded in flower pots or mulch around the house. 

They say homeowners often think potting soil is dirt, but it is ground-up peat containing wood fibers. Once a cigarette is placed in the pot, it has the potential to start smoldering before it ignites. When conditions are like today, with low humidity and a steady breeze, a fire can ignite much easier.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Virginia State police arrested seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday and...
Commonwealth’s attorney says video of Henrico deputies is disturbing
Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Crews battled a large house fire in Chesterfield early Wednesday, March 15.
2 people displaced after massive house fire in Chesterfield
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno

Latest News

Ivor Otieno
‘This was a mental health crisis’: Family seeks answers in death of Irvo Otieno
3 additional arrests were made on Thursday
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno
Otieno died during his intake process at Central State Hospital on Monday, March 6.
‘This was a mental health crisis’: Questions surround response to Irvo Otieno